The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Eat Well Group, Metallic Minerals, Kidoz Inc, Givex, Silver Bullet Mines and Avalon Advanced Minerals

Eat Well Group's ( CSE:EWG, Financial) portfolio company announces plans to expand its production facilities

Eat Well Group (EWG) portfolio company, Belle Pulses, plans to upgrade and expand its production facilities. Belle produced approximately 90,000 metric tonnes of protein in 2021. Belle is planning increased shifts at its main plant in Saskatchewan to increase Canadian annual production capacity to nearly 100,000 metric tons annually. Mark Coles, Chief Investment Officer of Eat Well Group sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Metallic Minerals ( TSXV:MMG, Financial) appoints Scott Petsel as president

Metallic Minerals (MMG) has appointed Mr. Scott Petsel as president, effective immediately. Mr. Petsel has been Vice President of Exploration for Metallic Minerals since 2016 . Chairman and CEO, Greg Johnson sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the appointment.

Kidoz Inc. ( TSXV:KIDZ, Financial) reports record fiscal 2021 financial results

Total revenue of $12,475,480 an increase of 75 per cent over fiscal 2020 . Advertising revenue of $12,243,866 an increase of 81 per cent over fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA of $1,507,951 compared to $771,236 in fiscal 2020. Jason Williams, Co-CEO at KIDOZ sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the company's record results.

Givex Information Technology Group ( TSX:GIVX, Financial) announces fiscal year and Q4 2021 financial results

Givex Information Technology Group Limited (GIVX) has announced its financial results for the fiscal year and three-month periods ending Dec. 31, 2021. Revenue grew 7.1 per cent to $55.2 million in 2021. POS GTV increased 81 per cent to $269 million in Q4, 2021. POS gross transaction volume for increased 54 per cent to $793 million in 2021. Don Gray, CEO of Givex sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Silver Bullet Mines ( TSXV:SBMI, Financial) releases assay results from the Buckeye Mine

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (SBMI) has released recent results from an assay program at its Buckeye Silver Mine in Arizona. Director and VP Capital Markets Peter Clausi spoke with Shoran Devi about the results.

Avalon Advanced Materials ( TSX:AVL, Financial) announces lithium refinery partnership

Avalon Advanced Materials (AVL) has announced a strategic partnership to co-develop a lithium refinery. The Toronto-based mineral development company signed a binding letter of intent with RenJoules International, an Essar Group Company. CEO, Don Bubar sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the partnership.

