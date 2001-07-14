BlackSky Expands Constellation to 14 Satellites and Increases Capacity Over Critical Locations

BlackSky%27s (NYSE: BKSY) newest satellites successfully began revenue-generating commercial operations for customers, taking high-resolution images and creating analytics within a company record of 12 hours after launch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404006043/en/

Following the successful April 2, 2022, Rocket Lab launch, BlackSky’s two new satellites delivered first insights in a company record of less than 12 hours after launch. The company offers on-demand and high-frequency monitoring and AI-enabled analytics of the most critical and strategic events, locations, and economic assets in the world. (BlackSky)

The company expanded its constellation from 12 to 14 high-resolution satellites following the successful RocketLab launch “Without Mission a Beat" on Saturday, April 2. This mission marks the fourth BlackSky satellite launch mission in the last four months.

"Our world needs real-time geospatial intelligence now more than ever," said Nick Merski, BlackSky chief operations officer. "The rapid integration of these two satellites into commercial operations immediately boosts the capacity of our constellation and the frequency of hourly revisits for our customers that need real-time insights. Customers rely on BlackSky for timely, critical, and accurate insights and analytics. For example, commercial companies keep track on supply chains and their competition and humanitarian organizations and governments monitor conflict zones.”

The company’s expanded constellation enhances its ability to monitor and analyze the most strategic activities, locations, and economic assets in the world for its customers around the globe. The expansion of its constellation improves BlackSky’s daily dawn-to-dusk site monitoring and increases the frequency at which the company can image and analyze a particular site with an average daily revisit rate of eight to ten times a day in most locations in the world.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. Leveraging its own satellite constellation and harnessing the world’s emerging sensor network, the Company monitors the activities and locations worldwide that matter most to its customers. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of proprietary satellites, together with the sensors in its partners’ constellations, are capable of imaging targeted locations on Earth multiple times a day in a variety of conditions. The data collected from BlackSky’s satellites and other sources populates BlackSky’s proprietary data lake and platform. Cutting-edge computer techniques, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, allow BlackSky’s customers to derive unique and commercially valuable insights, providing them with a first-to-know advantage. BlackSky’s suite of real-time geospatial intelligence products can be integrated into a customer’s system or made available through BlackSky’s Spectra platform using a laptop and internet connection. The Company’s variety of pricing and utilization options enables customers to customize their first-to-know experience. For more information, visit www.blacksky.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled “Risk Factors” on BlackSky’s registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404006043/en/