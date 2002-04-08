Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Corcept and Core Scientific and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. ( CORT) and Core Scientific, Inc. ( CORZ). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. ( CORT)

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO’) pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept’s relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym.” Corcept further disclosed that “[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena.”

On this news, Corcept’s stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

Core Scientific, Inc. ( CORZ)

On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific “has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC.” Moreover, the Company had “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days” from the time of the report, showing that "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders.”

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

