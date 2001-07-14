SHATTUCK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Shattuck Labs, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Shattuck on February 11, 2022 with a Class Period from October 9, 2020 to November 9, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Shattuck have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, the materials supporting the IPO and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would “mutually agree” to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

