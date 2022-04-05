Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SOLNA, Sweden, April 5, 2022

SOLNA, Sweden, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available at www.loomis.com.

Upcoming information to be released:

Interim Report January - March May 4, 2022

Interim Report January - June July 22, 2022

Interim Report January - September October 28, 2022

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

April 5, 2022

CONTACT:

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Loomis Annual Report and Sustsainability Report 2021

Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021

