Friendable's Fan Pass Live Reports Continued Growth with Increased Social Media Engagement and Metrics, as Media Exposure Expands with the Launch of a TikTok Digital Ad Campaign, Showcasing its 360 Platform and Service Offerings

With an industry average social engagement rate on “media” being approximately 1%, the Company is reporting a 5.4% overall positive increase for March 2022 and an overall engagement rate of 3.8%. across all 3 social platforms, minus TikTok for March

CAMPBELL, CA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire–Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce its addition of TikTok to the Company’s marketing efforts and social media exposure. Additionally, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are all trending positively month over month.

“As our platform, business model and full 360 suite of services are now available, our team has also focused its attention on extending reach, brand awareness and partnerships that provide more exposure to our platform and offerings in general. In addition to being excited about the launch of TikTok to our digital campaigns, we have also achieved a 60.4% increase on Facebook page likes and increased our engagement rate by 7%, with the impression rate increasing by another 1.4%,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“Thank you to our team, our partners, and our shareholders, please stay tuned as we continue trending upward in what we believe are key indicators of our market penetration and preparation for next stages of growth,” concluded Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Key March Insights – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Overall increases in engagement across all social platforms:

Total audience growth up 6.1%

Overall engagement rate up 6.3%

Artist Republik

Facebook

Page reach up 26%

Post engagements up 257%

Page likes up 70%

Instagram

Account reach up 71.2%

Accounts engaged up 100%

Fan Pass Live

Facebook

People reached up 10%

Page likes up 34%

Instagram

Account reach up 18.4%

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all-access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since pivoted its business focus to its Music Artist Offering, a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering now includes music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, SoundCloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It is the Company’s goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers.

Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen, with its acquisition of Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.comwww.FanPassLive.comwww.artistrepublik.com/ and www.featuredx.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: [email protected]

www.Friendable.com



