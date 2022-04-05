Celcuity to Participate in Upcoming Needham and Canaccord Genuity Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

A company presentation at the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference at 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham117/celc/2210269; and

A company presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Conference at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 14, 2022. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord74/celc/2411087.

Alternatively, the live webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://celcuity.com/investors/events-webcasts/ with a replay available shortly after the live events.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy. The company's therapeutic efforts are focused on in-licensing and developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver its companion diagnostics can identify. Its CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

