Applebee's Welcomes a New Season with NEW $5 Springtime Sips

Celebrate the end of winter and spring forward with Applebee’s NEW+Springtime+Sips, the latest Mucho Cocktails™ made with premium spirits designed to melt the winter blues away.

Be the first at your local Applebee’s to toast to Spring with the NEW Rock & Berry Rita – a refreshing take on the guest-favorite strawberry margarita made with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Blanco Tequila, triple sec, strawberry, and lime. Or, enjoy the NEW Breezy Bahama Mama made with a juicy blend of Bacardi Superior, banana liqueur, coconut, cherry, pineapple and orange juice. Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $5 Springtime Sips To-Go at participating locations.*

“These $5 Springtime Sips are just what our guests are looking for during this time of year," says Patrick Kirk, Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. "Whether they have spring fever or spring break on their minds, Applebee's is the place to kick it. Delicious cocktails made with premium spirits - it's time to make the trip in and order one."

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com%2Frestaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,680 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of December 31, 2021. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

