OpGen Announces Interim Analysis Results from Clinical Trial for Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection Panel

Interim analysis performed with initial 150 U.S. patient samples enrolled in its prospective multicenter trial for the Unyvero UTI panel - Clinical Trial to be continued without any changes

Reproducibility Study successfully completed prior to start of enrollment

Clinical performance evaluation aims at a subsequent FDA submission

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. ( OPGN, “OpGen” or “the Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, reported today that, following the successful completion of a reproducibility study earlier this year, it has now unblinded and analyzed a limited data set comprising of the first 150 prospectively enrolled U.S. patient samples. Clinical trial enrollment continues at all sites.

OpGen’s Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Panel tests for a broad range of pathogens as well as antimicrobial resistance markers directly from native urine specimens. The clinical performance evaluation, which aims at a subsequent FDA submission, includes a prospective multicenter trial at three U.S. sites.

The objective of the interim analysis was to confirm the absence of significant performance variations in results between the testing sites, and to furthermore confirm that blinded data collection across all data sources and study participants is executed as planned.

“We’re pleased to see that the clinical trial protocol has been implemented as planned across the different participating trial sites,” said Johannes Bacher, COO of OpGen, Inc. and Managing Director of German based Curetis GmbH. “Based on our preliminary analysis of the different data sources generated for this limited sample set, we have decided to continue enrollment towards our study goal of 1,500 prospective samples without any changes. We will furthermore include archived urine samples in order to complement the study data with additional data points for rare pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers.”

Caution - Investigational Device, Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not constitute or imply an offer to sell or transfer any product. Performance characteristics for this device have not yet been established and the U.S. FDA has not yet cleared the panel.

