Flower One Announces Appointment of Thomas Gesky to Company's Advisory Board

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce the addition of Thomas Gesky to the Company’s advisory board.

Thomas Gesky founded Resourcive in 2001, a leading independent consultancy delivering strategic IT sourcing solutions to mid-market and enterprise clients. Resourcive’s persistent value creation model has created over $1B in enterprise value for their clients and partners through technology spend optimization. Resourcive is a preferred strategic IT sourcing partner to the largest private equity firms in the world, driving value creation efforts across categories, industries and verticals. Mr. Gesky received a BA from Hofstra University, is a certified Leadership Trainer/Coach, and an active member of Vistage Leadership Advisory & Development Group.

“I’m thrilled to join the Flower One advisory board and bring my knowledge and leadership development skills to the organization at a pivotal moment in the Company’s growth cycle. Flower One is uniquely positioned to capture significant market share in Nevada and further cement the Company’s reputation as one of the leaders in cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution. I look forward to working closely with the Flower One team to create a high-performance culture focused on delivering results,” said Thomas Gesky, Flower One Advisory Board member.

“Tom is an excellent addition to our advisory board and has immediately stepped in to help the Company with several key initiatives. I am grateful to have his mentorship and support as we work towards achieving operational excellence throughout the entire organization. We are thrilled to welcome him into the industry and our team at Flower One,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President & CEO.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, HUXTON, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on making high-quality cannabis accessible to all.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company’s symbol “FONE”, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FLOOF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “F11”. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fflowerone.com.

