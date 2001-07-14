DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions, announced today that CEO Stan Vashovsky and CFO Andre Oberholzer will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 12 at 4:30PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.docgo.com%2F.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

