FTI Consulting's David Rush Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

WASHINGTON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that David Rush, a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, will be inducted into the American College of Bankruptcy’s 33rd Class of Fellows.



The American College of Bankruptcy is an honorary public service and educational association of professionals who are invited to join as Fellows based on a proven record of exceptional bankruptcy and insolvency work, contributions to the administration of justice, public service and integrity. Fellows include judges, lawyers, international fellows, accountants, corporate turnaround specialists, government officials and other bankruptcy and insolvency experts.

“David’s induction as a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy is a recognition of his commitment to client service and his deep expertise and reflects FTI Consulting’s leading position in bankruptcy and restructuring,” said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment.

Mr. Rush has more than 20 years of experience in financial advisory and corporate restructuring, including interim management, forecast development, cost savings and liquidity initiatives, business-plan analysis and strategic assessment. He has advised clients with merger and acquisition activities, debtor-in-possession financings, covenant negotiations and contingency planning. In addition, he has testified numerous times on a range of topics in bankruptcy courts throughout the country. Mr. Rush has represented private and public companies, lenders and creditor committees.

“It is a privilege to be named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy,” Mr. Rush said. “I am proud to join colleagues and other experts in this esteemed group of bankruptcy professionals, each of whom is dedicated to the enhancement of professionalism, scholarship and service in bankruptcy and insolvency law and practice.”

Other FTI Consulting professionals who are American College of Bankruptcy Fellows include Carlyn Taylor and Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leaders of the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment; William Perlstein, Vice Chair, Client Services; Ronald Greenspan, Co-Leader of Real Estate Solutions; and Albert Conly, Cynthia Nelson and Guy Davis, Senior Managing Directors in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

