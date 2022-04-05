InMode to Participate Virtually in a Fireside Chat at the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that management will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on April 14th.

Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 14th. The fireside chat will be hosted by Mike Matson, CFA and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Needham. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on the same day. A live access link to the fireside chat can be found here. To schedule a meeting, contact your Needham representative.

For more information about these events, visit InMode's investor relations site here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

+1 917-607-8654

