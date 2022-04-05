Sellout of 2,000 Forensic Psychologist Hybrid-DOTs on Marvion™️ MetaStudio

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC: BONZ) is pleased to announce the complete sellout of Forensic Psychologist Hybrid Digital Ownership Tokens (h-DOTs) on Marvion™️ MetaStudio (https://buy.marvion.media/en/forensic-psychologist).

All 2,000 h-DOTs on offer were snapped up by buyers who can collect these prized memorabilia as mementos for the upcoming drama, and in support of their favourite artists. The items which are embedded within each h-DOT include 9 still images from the yet-to-be-released drama. Once the show airs, these h-DOT holders will become part of an exclusive community and also receive next editions of Forensic Psychologists h-DOTs which will include bloopers media files, trailers media files and music media files.

To recap, "Forensic Psychologist" is a 12-episode series produced in Hong Kong by Phoenix Waters Productions for the local and international audience. Helmed by various directors including showrunner Bizhan Tong ("Lockdown"), each episode runs for 30 minutes and tells the story of a forensic psychologist, Dr. Mandy Cheung (Jeannie Chan), who must assess the mental state of various criminals to determine whether they are mentally fit to stand trial. The story explores the topic of mental health which leads to criminal behaviour.

"We are very encouraged by the sales of the Forensic Psychologist h-DOTs. In fact, these were the first h-DOTs that were launched on the Marvion MetaStudio. Clearly, this goes to show that there is indeed demand for tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets from the community. Notably, what sets our h-DOTs apart from the rest of the NFTs in the industry is Marvion employing sophisticated blockchain and NFT technologies to provide a legally-binding ownership to the assets underlying each h-DOT sought after by purchasers and not merely the NFT, which we refer to as the enhanced NFT 2.0" says Parkson Yip, Chief Investment Officer of Marvion™️.

Bizhan Tong, Executive Producer and Creator of Forensic Psychologist added, "I have been working closely with Marvion and am equally pleased with the results. Apart from minting memorabilia from our crime series Forensic Psychologist, I intend to do the same with my upcoming movie "Chungking Mansions", Hong Kong's biggest zombie film in history, which is scheduled to shoot later this year with an international cast with more announcements forthcoming."

Forensic Psychologist is currently in post-production, with Endeavor Content – the company behind acclaimed Tom Hiddleston drama "The Night Manager" and Sandra Oh thriller "Killing Eve", handling its global distribution and remake rights.

For more information on Marvion™️ and its h-DOTs offerings, please visit www.marvion.media.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Las Vegas based mining and mineral exploration company, exploring gold and silver properties located in Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exists in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

About Hybrid DOT (h-DOT)

A h-DOT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid DOT (h-DOT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

