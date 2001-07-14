Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2022 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported March 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“In the first quarter of 2022, the war in Ukraine brought both geopolitical risk and supply uncertainty across commodity markets as inflationary pressure underpinned activity in interest rate markets,” said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. “Our benchmark futures contracts help to price commodities that millions of people rely on, providing our customers with the risk management tools they need in the midst of a crisis.”

March highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 9% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 5% y/y

Total Energy ADV up 4% y/y; OI up 4% y/y Brent ADV up 4% y/y Total natural gas ADV up 50% y/y; OI up 13% y/y North American natural gas ADV up 46% y/y; OI up 17% y/y including record futures OI of 16.4M lots on March 25 TTF natural gas ADV up 81% y/y Environmentals ADV up 23% y/y Power ADV up 48% y/y; OI up 6% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 8% y/y Sugar ADV up 14% y/y Cocoa ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 45% y/y Cotton ADV up 5% y/y; OI up 5% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 8% y/y Total Interest Rate ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 12% y/y Euribor ADV up 57% y/y; OI up 64% y/y Record SONIA OI of 8.7M lots on March 9 Equity Indices ADV up 11% y/y FTSE ADV up 10% y/y MSCI ADV up 9% y/y



First quarter highlights include:

Total ADV up 9% y/y

Total Energy ADV up 6% y/y Brent ADV up 8% y/y Total natural gas ADV up 26% y/y North American natural gas ADV up 23% y/y Record TTF natural gas ADV up 49% y/y Environmentals ADV up 10% y/y Power ADV up 25% y/y

Cocoa ADV up 26% y/y

Total Interest Rate ADV up 18% y/y Euribor ADV up 69% y/y Record SONIA ADV of 425k contracts

Equity Indices ADV up 9% y/y MSCI ADV up 10% y/y



Note:

Total futures and options and total interest rate ADV and OI have been adjusted to reflect a common contract size between SONIA and legacy Sterling for comparison purposes.

