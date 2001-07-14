Luna Innovations Earns Top Award from BAE

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced it has received a Gold Tier Award for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success for BAE Systems (LON: BA). Luna was honored at an awards ceremony and was selected from the pool of suppliers that worked with BAE Systems Electronic Systems sector in 2021.

Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna said “Luna Innovations has a long history of working in close collaboration with our customers to develop the products that meet and exceed their needs. With the majority of our customers in industries that are critical to national infrastructure, defense and security, Luna has always prioritized ensuring efficient and dependable supply chains to make certain there are no disruptions to serving our customers. Especially given recent supply chain challenges, we are honored to be recognized by BAE Systems for operational excellence and are grateful for our strong partnership. We’re excited for what’s ahead as we continue to grow our global presence and enhance our ability to serve our customers.”

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

“We are very grateful for the partnership of companies like Luna Innovations and look forward to another year of exceptional performance,” said Kim Cadorette, vice president of operations for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 35,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna’s expectations regarding technological capabilities, customer relationship and operational efficacy related to its technology and/or products. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, changes in market needs and technological challenges and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005171/en/