Altice News Selects Taboola to Exclusively Power Recommendations Across Digital Platforms, Including News 12 Networks, In New Multiyear Deal

NEW YORK, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola ( TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new, multiyear deal with Altice News, the News division of broadband communications and video services provider Altice USA, which delivers award-winning local, national and international news content to viewers across the globe through its News 12 Networks, Cheddar News and i24NEWS brands.

With this new deal, Altice News will continue to leverage Taboola offerings across its vast network of digital properties covering local news, finance, business, education and more. This includes News 12 Networks, the leader in hyperlocal news, including weather and traffic in the tri-state area and RateMyProfessors, a leading review site focused on the education space. This is an extension of a longstanding partnership between Altice News and Taboola.

Altice News will continue to tap several Taboola products across these networks, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content and advertisements, to generate meaningful revenue and increase audience engagement. The partnership includes a heavy emphasis on Taboola video offerings, giving Altice News the ability to drive more engagement and revenue across their entire portfolio.

“As a leader in the news space, reinvention and innovation are part of Altice News’ core mission and we are constantly looking for ways to improve our digital properties, which reach large audiences every day,” said Kevin O’Reilly, COO, Altice News & Advertising. “For years, Taboola has given us the ability to drive more personalized engagement across an extremely diverse lineup of properties. Based on this long track record of success, we are pleased to extend our relationship with Taboola to harness more of their offerings.”

“Altice News brands are a trusted source and has significantly grown its footprint in delivering content in business, finance and education. Their mission of bringing people closer together through news content and staying in tune with readers is noteworthy,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “For many years, we’ve been fortunate to work side-by-side with Altice News to learn and accelerate growth with offerings like Taboola video.”

