Udemy Launches in South Korea, Expanding its Global Footprint

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy , a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced its partnership with Korean AI education company, Woongjin ThinkBig. This partnership further expands the company’s global footprint, bringing Udemy and its corporate learning solution, Udemy Business , to more learners, instructors, and organizations in the Korean market.



“Korea is an important market for Udemy given the focus on education and continuous learning in the country,” said Gregg Coccari, CEO of Udemy. “We are excited to partner with Woongjin ThinkBig to help bring Udemy to more learners and instructors in Korea, and to help Korean organizations meet their learning goals and achieve better business outcomes.”

Udemy and Woongjin ThinkBig have been collaborating since 2021 to localize and enhance the discovery and learning experience for both learners and instructors in Korea. Udemy is translating and offering Korean subtitles for its most popular global courses and collaborating with a number of instructors to create new courses taught in Korean that focus on in-demand topics such as IT, business management, power skills, and foreign languages.

“Udemy offers the latest technical, business, and personal development courses that have been popular in Korea and around the world in an accessible and affordable way for local learners and organizations,” said Jae-Jin Lee, CEO of Woongjin ThinkBig. “We are delighted to partner with Udemy to bring its online learning platform to more instructors, learners and organizations in Korea to help them reach their full potential.”

This new partnership helps enable Udemy to drive more impactful learning across a wide variety of topics and with new audiences. It also demonstrates Udemy Business’s commitment to helping organizations across the globe enhance their employees’ learning experiences with high-quality courses in native languages, which are taught by real-world experts. The company is already supporting Korean companies, such as DB Insurance, LG Uplus Corp., and NCSOFT, in their upskilling efforts.

About Udemy

Udemy's ( UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, GoFundMe, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.