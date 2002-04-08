Alliant Energy names new Executive Officers

MADISON, Wis., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy ( LNT) names new executive officers to elevate customer experiences and advance the company’s clean energy transition. Barbara Tormaschy has been promoted to senior vice president and will oversee sustainability and regulatory strategy; Michael Luhrs will join the company as the senior vice president of customer experience and strategy.



“Our commitment to sustainability and advancing our leadership role in the clean energy transition is unwavering,” said John Larsen, Chair, President and CEO of Alliant Energy. “Barbara is the perfect leader to take our transition to clean energy to the next level.”

Tormaschy joined the company in 2016 as vice president of finance, overseeing the company’s financial analysis, planning, investor relations and regulatory finance functions. In February 2019, she was named Treasurer and assumed responsibilities for the company’s financing activities that support all customer-focused investments.

In her new role, Tormaschy will be responsible for leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs, as well as the company’s sustainability, regulatory strategy and solutions teams. In addition, she’ll lead the company’s transition to clean energy and will be accountable for the company’s resource development strategy and execution. Tormaschy has a bachelor’s degree in Quantitative Business Analysis from Pennsylvania State University and earned her MBA from the University of Houston.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead a talented group of employees as we focus on accelerating our transition to cleaner energy,” said Tormaschy. “This will positively impact our customers and the communities we proudly serve while also creating a healthier environment for all to enjoy.”

While Tormaschy focuses on ESG and accelerating the company’s transition to renewables, Luhrs will be responsible for the refinement and execution of the company’s customer experience strategy. Using data-driven analytics and insights to drive recommendations, decisions and actions, Luhrs will partner across the enterprise and leverage customer programs and technology investments in order to improve the overall customer experience. He will also be responsible for leading the company’s corporate strategy, communications, community affairs, electrification, energy markets and customer solutions.

“Delighting customers by creating an effortless experience is more important than ever before in our industry,” stated Larsen. “Michael’s proven leadership in developing customer-centric solutions will make a positive difference in customer satisfaction and play a pivotal role in accelerating our strategy and delivering on our purpose – to serve customers and build stronger communities.”

Luhrs joins Alliant Energy after more than two decades with Duke Energy. Over his career, Luhrs has led teams in engineering, business, regulatory, innovation, program management, grid infrastructure, marketing, call centers and finance. Most recently, he served as vice president of integrated grid strategy and solutions. Luhrs earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and Economics – both from North Carolina State University.

“I look forward to joining the Alliant Energy leadership team and supporting and advancing their purpose to benefit all customers,” said Luhrs. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to reinforce the company’s commitment to delivering excellent customer value and experiences by engaging with our customers and communities.”

A complete list of company executives and their biographies is available online at alliantenergy.com/executives.

Media Contact: For photos or for additional information, contact: Cindy Tomlinson, 608-458-3869, [email protected]

Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.