BELL to Integrate and Evaluate Allison's Newest Off-Highway Transmission for Upgraded Articulated Dump Truck

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce a partnership with Bell Equipment Group Services (BELL) to integrate and evaluate the Allison TerraTran™ in the next generation of BELL’s articulated dump trucks.

Bell to integrate Allison's TerraTran fully automatic transmission in its next generation of articulated dump trucks. (Photo: Business Wire)

“BELL and Allison have a long-standing partnership based on shared values and a proven history of innovation and reliability,” said Tristan du Pisanie, General Manager of Product Development and OEM Marketing at BELL. “We look forward to evaluating TerraTran in our vehicles, as part of our effort to deliver enhanced drivability, gradeability and maneuverability for BELL customers, while maintaining the durability that Allison transmissions are known for.”

A variant of Allison’s proven 4000 Series™ on-highway transmission, the TerraTran is purpose built for off-highway applications such as articulated dump trucks, mobile crane, and wide-body mining dump trucks. TerraTran was developed based on voice of customer input, which indicated a need for the proven reliability and durability of Allison’s 4000 Series transmission, but with the increased horsepower, torque and gross vehicle weight (GVW) capability needed for off-highway applications, while also adding fast reverse capability.

“Allison has established a successful relationship with BELL over the past 25 years and we look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership through the integration of our latest propulsion solution for BELL’s evaluation,” said Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off-Highway Sales, Customer Support and Service Engineering at Allison Transmission. “Purpose built for global construction and mining markets, TerraTran leverages Allison’s more than 65 years of experience moving earth, minerals and precious metals around the world where Allison Automatics have proven themselves in some of the most challenging conditions imaginable.”

Allison’s TerraTran has maximum power capability of up to 800 horsepower, and torque capability up to 3200 newton meters, dependent upon the application in which it is deployed. TerraTran also features seven forward and two reverse speeds. With the additional fast reverse, TerraTran delivers improved productivity and optimized vocational efficiency.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

