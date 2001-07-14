RPT Realty Named a Best Place to Work in Commercial Real Estate by Globe St.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT), a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Commercial Real Estate by Globe St., a leading media publication covering the real estate industry.

Globe St. is a trusted source of insight into the commercial real estate community and recognizes CRE firms that achieve outstanding performance, stay on top of workforce trends, offer transparent communication methods and thoughtful employee engagement programming, and continually earn respect from professionals across the industry. Globe St. selected RPT for the honor based on the company’s culture, employee development initiatives, professional growth opportunities, and testimonials from RPT team members.

“We are honored to be recognized by Globe St. as one of the Best Places to Work in Commercial Real Estate,” said Brian Harper, CEO of RPT. “Since new management joined in 2018, we have focused on investing in the long-term success of everyone within the organization and emphasizing our mission-driven ESG initiatives to drive employee engagement. By prioritizing the growth and well-being of our team members through fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace, we have significantly strengthened our culture. This recognition validates RPT’s strong corporate purpose and our continued commitment to our employees.”

RPT believes that every team member, regardless of their role, has an active part to play in firm leadership. As part of its dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, RPT formed its DE&I Committee in 2020 with a mission to create an inclusive and safe environment where all team members feel valued and secure. The committee also endeavors to close opportunity gaps for underrepresented groups within the real estate industry.

To learn more about careers at RPT, visit: http%3A%2F%2Frptrealty.com%2Fcareers.

