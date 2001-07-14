Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Cory Culleton Vice President/General Manager of WEAR/WFGX in Pensacola, FL and WPMI/WJTC in Mobile, AL

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Cory Culleton has been named Vice President/General Manager of WEAR and WFGX in Pensacola, FL and oversight of providing services to WPMI and WJTC in Mobile, AL.

Culleton has held several executive leadership positions at Sinclair, most recently serving as VP and General Manager with oversight of providing services to WGFL/WNBW in Gainesville, FL. Previous roles included VP and General Manager at WTGS in Savannah, GA, WGXA in Macon, GA and General Sales Manager at WGFL/WNBW/WMYG/WYME in Gainesville.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast said, “With over 20 years of experience in television, digital strategies and advertising sales, Cory has a long history of success throughout his career, and we are excited to have him lead the stations in Mobile and Pensacola.”

“It is a privilege to be joining the teams in Mobile and Pensacola,” said Culleton. “I could not be more excited to be a part of the great things happening at the stations. I am honored to have this opportunity and I look forward to building relationships in our stations and our local communities.”

Culleton holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Liberty University.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

