Radius Provides Agenda for Today's R&D Webcast

Focus: RAD011, an investigational synthetic cannabidiol oral solution



Webcast details: 10:00am to 12:00pm for current or prospective investors and sell side analysts

Objectives: asset overview, science, regulatory, and clinical translation progress since acquisition



BOSTON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) ( RDUS) will host its Neuroscience R&D webcast to discuss RAD011, our investigational synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple neuro-endocrine, neurodevelopmental, or neuropsychiatric disease areas.

The webcast will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm ET allowing for 1.5 hours of presentations and 30-minutes for Q&A.

The following topics will be covered during the webcast:

Science, Data and Clinical Translation

Liz Messersmith, PhD, Neuroscience

Seizures: Angelman syndrome

Sam Gokhale, MD, MBA, Clinical

David Hebert, PhD, Biometrics

Deirdre Neenan-Smith, Global Advocacy​

Hyperphagia: Prader-Willi syndrome

Tarek El Akkad, MD, Clinical

David Hebert and Deirdre Neenan-Smith

Orphan Designation and IP

Melissa Brand, JD, Intellectual Property

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

Jon Foster, Orphan/Neuro Strategy

About Radius

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple neuro-endocrine, neurodevelopmental, or neuropsychiatric disease areas, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome, Angelman syndrome, and infantile spasms.

About RAD011

Investigational drug RAD011 is a pharmaceutical-grade synthetic cannabidiol oral solution, manufactured utilizing traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The product has purity specifications that meet standardized regulatory and quality control requirements and, compared to the process of developing a plant-derived product, the synthetic manufacturing process usually enables increased consistency and greater precision in the product supply. RAD011 has been assessed in over 125 patients across multiple indications and has potential utilization in multiple neuro-endocrine, neurodevelopmental, or neuropsychiatric disease areas. Radius anticipates initiating a seamless pivotal Phase 2/3 study for patients with Prader-Willi syndrome in the first half of 2022 as well as studies for patients with Angelman syndrome and infantile spasms.

