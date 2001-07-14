Campbell Announces New Round of Grants, Bringing Fiscal 2022 Total to Over $2 Million

Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB, Financial) and the Campbell Soup Foundation today announced a new round of 42 Community Impact Grants totaling nearly $1 million to organizations making an impact in the communities where Campbell has operations. The grants provide support to nonprofit organizations operating in Campbell communities whose work aligns with one or more of the focus areas of the Foundation: increasing food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing Campbell neighborhoods. The latest round brings Campbell’s fiscal 2022 grantmaking total to more than $2 million.

“Campbell is committed to building vibrant communities and making a positive impact in the neighborhoods where our employees live and work,” said Kate Barrett, Campbell’s Director of Community Affairs and Vice President of the Campbell Soup Foundation. “The Community Impact Grants program empowers our employees to give back by nominating organizations making a meaningful impact in their hometowns.”

Community Impact Grants were launched in 2019 to expand the geographic reach of the Foundation’s funding to more communities where Campbell has operations and to engage more employees in the grantmaking process. This year’s grantees include 40 organizations in 30 Campbell plant and office communities and two national organizations supporting local chapters in multiple Campbell communities. The grants will provide funding for a range of important community work including nutritious meal programs, outdoor science and nutrition learning labs, community recreation, youth athletic programs and more.

The grant process is driven by Campbell employees, with nominators at each company location inviting local organizations to apply. The Foundation’s employee-led Executive Committee reviews and rates applications for final approval by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

The following grantees will receive $20,000 each:

The Foundation also awarded larger grants to the following organizations serving multiple Campbell communities:

Since 1953, the Campbell Soup Foundation has provided financial support to communities throughout North America where Campbell employees live and work, with a focus on increasing healthy food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods. The Foundation is employee-run, governed by a Board of Trustees and advised by an Executive Committee. To learn more about the Foundation and Campbell’s community affairs programming, visit campbellsoupcompany.com%2Four-impact%2Fcommunity%2F.

