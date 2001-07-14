NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2022 Investor Event

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of cloud-based, ambulatory-focused technology solutions, will host its 2022 Investor Event on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in person, and in addition, the company will broadcast the event live.

Program highlights will include sessions led by the following key executives:

David Sides – President and Chief Executive Officer

Katie Chaffee – Chief Client Officer

Sri Velamoor – Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

Jamie Arnold – Chief Financial Officer

How to Participate

In order to participate, we ask all investors register using the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fsbo3bpwy or contact [email protected].

For additional information about the event, supporting materials, and the live broadcast, please visit the NextGen Healthcare 2022 Investor Day site at https%3A%2F%2Finvestorevent22.nextgen.com%2F or visit the NextGen Healthcare investor webpage on investor.nextgen.com. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

