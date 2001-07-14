Revitalist Addresses Opioid Epidemic Through Non-Medicative Interventions with TMS Representing a $195 Billion USD Market

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) continues to advance in innovative solutions maximizing revenue opportunities. Revitalist’s division of pain experts have developed additional service lines to address pain and avoid unwanted addictions by now offering a non-medicative approach with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation also known as “TMS”.

Researchers have estimated more than 50 million Americans suffer with chronic pain. The opioid epidemic coupled with lack of access for safe, evidenced-based interventions continues to cause an increase in illicit drug use, overdoses, and death costing society more than $1.3 trillion USD annually. “With urgent intervention, 1.2 million people in the U.S. and Canada will die from opioid overdoses by the end of the decade, in addition to more than 600,000 who have died since 1999,” according to a February 2022 report from the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis.

Kathryn Walker, CEO, reports, “Without urgent intervention we will lose millions of loved ones. We have the capability to act now bringing necessary access and revenues to our communities and company allowing both to flourish.”

Revitalist will now offer TMS services addressing pain conditions (along with mental health conditions) utilizing their unique skillset of translational medicine to a direct population of more than 1 million individuals in need of these services.

Revitalist will offer these services at five of their ten locations including:

Louisville, Kentucky

Knoxville, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee

Raleigh, North Carolina

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with ten clinics operating across the United States. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. The company proudly practices translational medicine which is supported by three main pillars: bench side, bedside and community, with a goal to improve the global healthcare system significantly. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

Twitter: %40RevitalistCorp+%0A

Facebook%3A+%40RevitalistLifestyleandWellnessLtd.+%0A

Instagram: %40RevitalistCorp+%0A

LinkedIn: %40RevitalistLifestyleAndWellnessLtd

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005178/en/