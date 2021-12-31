Creative Realities, Inc. Receives Two Samsung Display Awards for Breakout Partner of the Year and Retail Installation of the Year

PR Newswire

Honoring the company as a top performing Digital Signage Partner to watch in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ('CRI', NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) a leading provider of digital signage solutions, announced today that it has been honored with two Samsung Smart Signage Awards during The Samsung Virtual Experience - Connection Redefined: an in-person event for the professional audiovisual and information communication industries. The in-person event on March 30th & 31th welcomed customers, channel partners, and fans to hear from industry experts and explore innovations that help companies get back to business.

This latest recognition as a leading Samsung reseller comes just weeks after the announcement that the company had closed its merger with Reflect Systems, positioning the combined company as a leader in digital signage – one of the few in the space able to provide customers with everything from award-winning design, to world-class software platforms, to exceptional deployment and day-two support.

"The Samsung Display Awards program celebrates the significant contributions our partners make to the visual display industry," said Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, B2B Displays at Samsung Electronics America. "Winners were selected by identifying partners that have the highest growth rate, as well as select integrators who have creatively deploying Samsung Smart Signage solutions into several key industries. We're excited to recognize these deserving companies."

"We are thrilled to have been recognized by Samsung. Not only is Samsung a highly respected Brand, they are the market leader in the B2B digital signage display industry," said Rick Mills, CEO. "We previously announced we expect our organic growth this year to exceed 40% and much of that will be fulfilled with Samsung digital signage products", adds Mills.

Because of Samsung's market presence and expansive sales team and partner network, the recognition is a particularly important achievement as it raises awareness throughout the ecosystem of the unique capabilities that continue to help Creative Realities accelerate business growth.

The company won a second award from Samsung for Top Installation Partner for executing a 'store of the future' concept for Petco in the Retail vertical. The Retail Installation of the Year honors a project that helped solve a business challenge by successfully leveraging innovative digital signage hardware, complex systems and collaboration among partners to bring a powerful, all-encompassing retail solution to life.

"Digital within Retail has significantly accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're poised to transform the in-store journey with omnichannel solutions that make it easier for people to shop" adds Beth Warren, SVP of Marketing and the Retail Partner lead for Samsung at Creative Realities. "Collaboration is critical in delivering best in class solutions and we rely on Samsung for their ability to open doors and get product we need to market, quickly and at the best possible price point for our clients."

When asked about his reaction to winning two awards at the same conference, Rick Mills commented, "These accolades are a direct result of our approach and model: we understand the business problem our clients are attempting to solve, and then utilize technology shaped specifically to the environment to achieve those goals. When we solve and service with precision and consistency, the resulting performance speaks for itself."

About Creative Realities, Inc.



Creative Realities helps clients use place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. The company designs, develops and deploys digital signage experiences for enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

With its recent acquisition of Reflect Systems, Inc., a leading provider of digital signage software platforms, the company is poised to extend its product and service offering and accelerate growth in SaaS revenue. While Reflect provided a broad range of digital signage solutions, the company's flagship products are the market-leading ReflectView digital signage platform and Reflect AdLogic ad management platform. ReflectView is the industry's most comprehensive, scalable, enterprise-grade digital signage platform, powering enterprise customer networks. Meanwhile, Reflect AdLogic has become the benchmark for digital signage powered ad networks, delivering nearly 50 million ads daily. The acquisition of Reflect also brought to the business a media sales division with the expertise and relationships to help any digital signage venue owner develop and execute a monetization plan for their network.

The combined company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to effectively integrate Reflect's business operations, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services, including those as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.



As a global technology leader, Samsung Displays provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise technologies including digital signage, LED, hospitality TVs, and Desktop displays. Samsung puts the customer at the core of everything we do by delivering comprehensive products, solutions and services across diverse industries including retail, healthcare, hospitality, education and government. Samsung Displays is committed to helping customers realize the promise of a digital business. For more information, please visit samsung.com/business, call 1-866-SAM-4BIZ or follow Samsung Business via Twitter @SamsungBizUSA.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-realities-inc-receives-two-samsung-display-awards-for-breakout-partner-of-the-year-and-retail-installation-of-the-year-301517775.html

SOURCE Creative Realities, Inc.