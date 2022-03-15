Pirate's Booty Invites Fans To "Unlock Your Treasure" For A Chance to Win Prizes

PR Newswire

Snackers who discover a key in their special pack of Pirate's Booty* will receive a product coupon and a chance at winning a complimentary tropical family vacation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirate's Booty®, the brand behind the deliciously baked, never fried, puffed rice and corn snack made with real aged white cheddar cheese, has exciting surprises in store for families and snacking enthusiasts! As of April 1, the brand teamed up with Nickelodeon to launch the "Unlock Your Treasure" sweepstakes that gives Pirate's Booty fans the chance to win a variety of prizes, and one lucky winner the grand prize of a tropical family adventure at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya!

Pirate's Booty® Puffs invites families to go on an adventure to find treasure-unlocking keys in special "Unlock Your Treasure" packaging* that features everyone's favorite yellow sponge – SpongeBob SqaurePants! Anyone who purchases* the specially marked packaged of "Unlock Your Treasure" Pirate's Booty in stores or online from April 1, 2022 to September 1, 2022 has a 1 in 10 chance of finding a special key inside that unlocks the treasure within! Each keyholder will instantly win a coupon which can be used to purchase additional Pirate's Booty product, valued at $6.99. Each key also contains a code that participants can redeem on UnlockYourTreasure.com for a chance to win a variety of prizes such as Pirate's Booty product and swag, as well as the grand prize!

What's in store for the grand prize winner? An all-inclusive trip to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Mexico for the winner and up to four guests that includes round-trip air transportation, four nights and five nights in the hotel, and all meals covered! The winner will also have access to one pajama jam character dining experience, a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Nickelodeon walk around characters, a Nickelodeon slime box filled with various Nickelodeon swag and Pirate's Booty product, a Pirate's Booty themed "Unlock Your Treasure" Scavenger Hunt, and more!

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Nickelodeon to take Pirate's Booty fans on a new adventure through the 'Unlock Your Treasure' sweepstakes," said Mark Chu, Director of Marketing, Amplify Brands. "This sweepstakes is our way of saying thanks to all the Pirate families for their love of the products and support over the years. We're so grateful to have you on our crew!"

The grand prize winner won't be the only adventurer with riches in their future! Additional prizes include Pirate's Booty product and swashbucklin' swag.

If you're not able to get to the store, have no fear, there is still an adventure in store for you! Everyone's favorite pirate from the packs of Pirate's Booty product, Captain Bob himself, will be inviting fans to claim complimentary product through complimentary online treasure races throughout the sweepstakes period (April – August). Fans can watch the Pirate's Booty Facebook and Instagram pages to find out when the race is on, and the first 50 registered participants to log onto the provided site will be able to claim a prize!

For anyone who does not want to purchase a product, you can instead request a code by sending in a mail-in request from March 15, 2022 through August 15, 2022 or emailing [email protected] from August 17, 2022 to August 31, 2022 with your name, street address, age and email address.

The sweepstakes will be open until September 1, 2022. The complete rules can be found on UnlockYourTreasure.com.

Don't forget to check out Pirate's Booty on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date on all the adventures to come!

ABOUT PIRATE'S BOOTY | At Pirate Brands, we have been creating tasty treasures since 1987 with the belief you shouldn't have to snackrifice taste for goodness. Over the years, we've created products for the whole family that are wholesome AND delicious! Our snacks are always gluten complimentary, never fried, and are seriously tasty. We keep our ingredients straightforward, so you can be sure the only thing we add is a taste of swashbucklin' fun and adventure! For more information, visit PiratesBrands.com.

ABOUT NICKELODEON | Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

ABOUT KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS| Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Karisma Villas; Allure Hotels by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; Sensatori Resorts; Sensimar Resorts; and Karisma Hotels Adriatic. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award'' and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion begins 12:00:01 PM ET on 4/1/22 and ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 8/31/22 ("Promotion Period"). REQUEST CODE WITHOUT PURCHASE, (a) from 3/15/22-8/15/22, provide name, address, age, & email address in self-addressed stamped envelope postmarked by 8/15/22 & received by 8/26/22 to: The Unlock Your Treasure Code Request, P.O. Box 251328, West Bloomfield, MI 48325 or, (b) from 8/16/22-8/31/22, e-mail [email protected] with your name, address, age, and e-mail address. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18+. Limit 1 Grand Prize Sweepstakes Prize and 1 Monthly Sweepstakes prize per person. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, prize details and restrictions. Void outside the US & where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Amplify Snack Brands, Inc., 500 W. 5th Street #900, Austin, TX 78701.

