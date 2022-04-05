NEOGEN's Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. Facility Earns ISO 17025 Accreditation

PR Newswire

Prestigious accreditation demonstrates company's commitment to quality, competency, and reliability

LINCOLN, Neb., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that its Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. (GVS) facility has received ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) — the highest recognized quality standard in the world for testing and calibration laboratories.

ISO/IEC 17025 is one of the most important internationally recognized quality standards and was developed to promote confidence in testing and calibration labs by setting requirements to demonstrate competency and ability to generate valid results.

Receiving the accreditation means that test reports and certificates generated by the Spokane, Washington-based laboratory can now be generally accepted from one country to another without further testing.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this important accreditation, demonstrating our commitment to quality, competency, and reliability in our laboratory personnel and processes," said Marylinn Munson, Vice President of Genomics at NEOGEN. "This accreditation exemplifies our discipline to upholding rigorous quality management systems. Veterinarians, breeders, and owners of companion animals around the world can be reassured that GVS tests are accurate, precise, and produce valid test results."

ISO (the International Organization for Standardization) is an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from 167 national standards organizations. ISO promulgates world-class specifications standards ensure quality, safety, and efficiency for almost every industry from technology to food safety, agriculture, and healthcare.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

