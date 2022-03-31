Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, TotalEnergies SE, Sells Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CE, CAG, VRTX, CLX, NOW, AMD, SPGI, BHP, LITE, LDOS, EQNR, RCL, GLT, E, BYD, NOC, ZEN, CHX, ITUB, MFG, TRVG,

BMY, FB, SOXX, TTE, WBA, DLR, T, TGT, HON, DIS, DELL, PG, BLK, WDAY, CCI, LLY, GILD, TMO, WMB, LULU, IWD, VXUS, D, ENB, VZ, MA, ADBE, CVS, FDX, INTC, NKE, PLUG, RTX, APTV, APH, DRI, EL, HST, IBM, ISRG, NFLX, CRM, SNY, TTWO, WSM, EPAM, PAYC, SE, ALL, NGLOY, BTI, CRL, STZ, CPRT, DHR, DXCM, DKS, FAST, FISV, JPM, LAD, LOW, MTD, ODFL, QCOM, PWR, REGN, ROP, SHW, LUV, SBUX, STT, SYK, TTEC, WMT, WM, WAT, ZBRA, DG, ZTS, IQV, BURL, OMF, CDK, MDB, YETI, UBER, COIN, DVY, QQQ, ASML, ABT, ACN, NSP, AAP, A, AXP, EME, EQIX, EXC, NEE, HAS, J, LKQ, MTB, MMC, NGG, NDSN, OHI, PTR, PRU, PEG, POOL, SRE, SWK, TRMB, UGI, WFC, WHR, WWD, IPGP, TMUS, KDP, LYB, RH, ICLR, CDW, ARES, BABA, TTD, CIBR, IJT, IWM, VTI, VWO, Reduced Positions: UL, PEP, AAPL, PYPL, UNH, TSLA, NVDA, CVX, ABBV, ECL, KO, COST, MMM, KLAC, LPLA, AMGN, LMT, MSFT, IWF, AVGO, IWB, ICE, XOM, TEAM, CAJ, MNST, HD, TJX, URI, C, GD, SIVB, BA, JNJ, MCK, MRK, ORLY, PFE, RHHBY, SONY, ULTA, AMKBY, AMAT, CCMP, CI, CTAS, COP, HPQ, NEM, BKNG, PGR, TSM, UNP, CB, ATVI, AKAM, MO, AMP, ABC, ANSS, WTRG, AZO, BRK.B, BSX, CBRE, CF, CNC, CNP, FIS, DHI, DE, DOV, EOG, FCX, GSK, GPN, KSS, MU, MHK, NTTYY, NSC, ORCL, PXD, RSG, SNA, SO, UPS, VLO, WAB, WTKWY, RGA, NXPI, MOS, MPC, GOOG, KEYS, SOUHY, AVTR, ZIM, SPY, VO, AOS, ALK, ALB, AEP, IVZ, ARW, ARWR, AZN, ATRC, ADP, BIO, BXP, CRH, CSX, CTRA, CM, CNI, CNQ, COF, KMX, SCHW, CCEP, XRAY, DECK, DVN, DD, EMN, EA, EMR, ENTG, EXAS, GATX, GIS, GS, KEY, KB, LH, LRCX, MAS, MOH, NYT, NVS, PKG, RJF, RIO, SBAC, SLB, SMG, SEE, SWKS, SRCL, SF, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TSCO, TSN, VOD, GWW, ANTM, WEC, FPAFY, BR, CLR, FOLD, CRRFY, H, FTNT, CVE, ST, BACHY, FLT, AL, SAUHY, CODYY, SPLK, ANET, CFG, SYNH, AXTA, QRVO, GDDY, ETSY, HLI, IRTC, HWM, SWAV, ALC, IEFA, IVW, XLY,

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, TotalEnergies SE, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Celanese Corp, sells Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Bank, N.A.. As of 2022Q1, Fulton Bank, N.A. owns 426 stocks with a total value of $925 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,254 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 962,109 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,589 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,982,373 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,911,142 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.62 and $173.82, with an estimated average price of $152.91. The stock is now traded at around $143.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,265 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.42 and $260.97, with an estimated average price of $237.16. The stock is now traded at around $268.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $127.62 and $186.6, with an estimated average price of $153.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $574.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 937 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $110.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,038 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 106.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,477 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 68.13%. The purchase prices were between $419.55 and $552.06, with an estimated average price of $479.62. The stock is now traded at around $471.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,328 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 46.77%. The purchase prices were between $44.77 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $49.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 84,942 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 124.48%. The purchase prices were between $132.23 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $144.53. The stock is now traded at around $146.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,270 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 129,299 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $21.26 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.56.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $126.23 and $160.32, with an estimated average price of $141.3.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $88.72 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $120.9.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $126.46 and $235.05, with an estimated average price of $168.57.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $119.61 and $157.85, with an estimated average price of $135.09.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $108.69 and $135.87, with an estimated average price of $121.28.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 82.3%. The sale prices were between $43.71 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $49.6. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 10,265 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 40.98%. The sale prices were between $153.73 and $175.64, with an estimated average price of $168.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 17,611 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 54.24%. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $121.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 8,325 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.84%. The sale prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1145.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 4,302 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.38%. The sale prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $510.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 12,467 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 76.75%. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $233.51, with an estimated average price of $188.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 1,531 shares as of 2022-03-31.