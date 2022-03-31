Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, TotalEnergies SE, Sells Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: CE, CAG, VRTX, CLX, NOW, AMD, SPGI, BHP, LITE, LDOS, EQNR, RCL, GLT, E, BYD, NOC, ZEN, CHX, ITUB, MFG, TRVG,
- Added Positions: BMY, FB, SOXX, TTE, WBA, DLR, T, TGT, HON, DIS, DELL, PG, BLK, WDAY, CCI, LLY, GILD, TMO, WMB, LULU, IWD, VXUS, D, ENB, VZ, MA, ADBE, CVS, FDX, INTC, NKE, PLUG, RTX, APTV, APH, DRI, EL, HST, IBM, ISRG, NFLX, CRM, SNY, TTWO, WSM, EPAM, PAYC, SE, ALL, NGLOY, BTI, CRL, STZ, CPRT, DHR, DXCM, DKS, FAST, FISV, JPM, LAD, LOW, MTD, ODFL, QCOM, PWR, REGN, ROP, SHW, LUV, SBUX, STT, SYK, TTEC, WMT, WM, WAT, ZBRA, DG, ZTS, IQV, BURL, OMF, CDK, MDB, YETI, UBER, COIN, DVY, QQQ, ASML, ABT, ACN, NSP, AAP, A, AXP, EME, EQIX, EXC, NEE, HAS, J, LKQ, MTB, MMC, NGG, NDSN, OHI, PTR, PRU, PEG, POOL, SRE, SWK, TRMB, UGI, WFC, WHR, WWD, IPGP, TMUS, KDP, LYB, RH, ICLR, CDW, ARES, BABA, TTD, CIBR, IJT, IWM, VTI, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: UL, PEP, AAPL, PYPL, UNH, TSLA, NVDA, CVX, ABBV, ECL, KO, COST, MMM, KLAC, LPLA, AMGN, LMT, MSFT, IWF, AVGO, IWB, ICE, XOM, TEAM, CAJ, MNST, HD, TJX, URI, C, GD, SIVB, BA, JNJ, MCK, MRK, ORLY, PFE, RHHBY, SONY, ULTA, AMKBY, AMAT, CCMP, CI, CTAS, COP, HPQ, NEM, BKNG, PGR, TSM, UNP, CB, ATVI, AKAM, MO, AMP, ABC, ANSS, WTRG, AZO, BRK.B, BSX, CBRE, CF, CNC, CNP, FIS, DHI, DE, DOV, EOG, FCX, GSK, GPN, KSS, MU, MHK, NTTYY, NSC, ORCL, PXD, RSG, SNA, SO, UPS, VLO, WAB, WTKWY, RGA, NXPI, MOS, MPC, GOOG, KEYS, SOUHY, AVTR, ZIM, SPY, VO, AOS, ALK, ALB, AEP, IVZ, ARW, ARWR, AZN, ATRC, ADP, BIO, BXP, CRH, CSX, CTRA, CM, CNI, CNQ, COF, KMX, SCHW, CCEP, XRAY, DECK, DVN, DD, EMN, EA, EMR, ENTG, EXAS, GATX, GIS, GS, KEY, KB, LH, LRCX, MAS, MOH, NYT, NVS, PKG, RJF, RIO, SBAC, SLB, SMG, SEE, SWKS, SRCL, SF, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TSCO, TSN, VOD, GWW, ANTM, WEC, FPAFY, BR, CLR, FOLD, CRRFY, H, FTNT, CVE, ST, BACHY, FLT, AL, SAUHY, CODYY, SPLK, ANET, CFG, SYNH, AXTA, QRVO, GDDY, ETSY, HLI, IRTC, HWM, SWAV, ALC, IEFA, IVW, XLY,
- Sold Out: RF, SQ, DLTR, MRNA, VMW, SGEN, SYF, CRTO, INFO, BERY, FITB, XLNX, CHT, XLI, CHTR, TTNDY, SBGSY, AIG, TCEHY, DPSGY, VEEV, BKI, LEN, ADRNY, SPOT, DLB, TPR, CHKP, BHC, VRT, PUBM, VOT, RNR, OC, SMTC, RRX, POWI, NTAP, LNVGY, KT, TT, FORTY, RE, ED, BMRN, WIT, ERIC,
For the details of Fulton Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulton+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fulton Bank, N.A.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,254 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 962,109 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,589 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,982,373 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,911,142 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.62 and $173.82, with an estimated average price of $152.91. The stock is now traded at around $143.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,265 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.42 and $260.97, with an estimated average price of $237.16. The stock is now traded at around $268.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $127.62 and $186.6, with an estimated average price of $153.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $574.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 937 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $110.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,038 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 106.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,477 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 68.13%. The purchase prices were between $419.55 and $552.06, with an estimated average price of $479.62. The stock is now traded at around $471.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,328 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 46.77%. The purchase prices were between $44.77 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $49.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 84,942 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 124.48%. The purchase prices were between $132.23 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $144.53. The stock is now traded at around $146.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,270 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 129,299 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $21.26 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.56.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $126.23 and $160.32, with an estimated average price of $141.3.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $88.72 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $120.9.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $126.46 and $235.05, with an estimated average price of $168.57.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $119.61 and $157.85, with an estimated average price of $135.09.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $108.69 and $135.87, with an estimated average price of $121.28.Reduced: Unilever PLC (UL)
Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 82.3%. The sale prices were between $43.71 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $49.6. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 10,265 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 40.98%. The sale prices were between $153.73 and $175.64, with an estimated average price of $168.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 17,611 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 54.24%. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $121.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 8,325 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.84%. The sale prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1145.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 4,302 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.38%. The sale prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $510.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 12,467 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Fulton Bank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 76.75%. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $233.51, with an estimated average price of $188.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fulton Bank, N.A. still held 1,531 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fulton Bank, N.A.. Also check out:
1. Fulton Bank, N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fulton Bank, N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fulton Bank, N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fulton Bank, N.A. keeps buying