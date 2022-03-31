WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Investment company WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2022Q1, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. Also check out:
1. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. keeps buying
- Added Positions: ETN, MDT, MSFT, FDX, ABT, MRK, TMO, DIS, STZ, AMZN, OC, V, BUG, SBUX, VZ, ORCL, VGK, LHX, JPM, CVS, LH, INTC, GS, C, MET, SPY, NOC, ABBV, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, EFA, IEV,
For the details of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthbridge+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 287,870 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 168,055 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,310 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,370 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Visa Inc (V) - 42,567 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 68.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.
