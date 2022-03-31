WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Added Positions: ETN, MDT, MSFT, FDX, ABT, MRK, TMO, DIS, STZ, AMZN, OC, V, BUG, SBUX, VZ, ORCL, VGK, LHX, JPM, CVS, LH, INTC, GS, C, MET, SPY, NOC, ABBV, VEU,

ETN, MDT, MSFT, FDX, ABT, MRK, TMO, DIS, STZ, AMZN, OC, V, BUG, SBUX, VZ, ORCL, VGK, LHX, JPM, CVS, LH, INTC, GS, C, MET, SPY, NOC, ABBV, VEU, Reduced Positions: EEM, EFA, IEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2022Q1, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthbridge+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 287,870 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 168,055 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,310 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,370 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Visa Inc (V) - 42,567 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 68.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.