Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Enbridge Inc, Sells Cboe Global Markets Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Birch Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Enbridge Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Universal Health Services Inc, sells Cboe Global Markets Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Medtronic PLC, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Capital Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Birch Capital Management, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Birch Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Birch Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,427 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,912 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 78,936 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  4. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 16,049 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18%
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 74,116 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.55 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,071 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 65.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 94,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $58.13, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 41,249 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.97 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,476 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 76.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,247 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 144.43%. The purchase prices were between $126.49 and $151.26, with an estimated average price of $138.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,953 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 71.74%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,329 shares as of 2022-03-31.



