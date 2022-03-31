Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Enbridge Inc, Sells Cboe Global Markets Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: MLPX,
- Added Positions: EPD, TRP, MSFT, UPS, JNJ, PBA, ENB, UHS, GOOG, BDX, AMGN, G, MMP, ACN, TROW, FISV, BLK, DFS, DG, MMM, OMC,
- Reduced Positions: GWW, NVO, CBOE, OKE, MINT, ICE, MDT, CHRW, INFY, CAH, RMD, TSM, CVS, FDS, GLDM, CI, BKNG, KMI, GOOGL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Birch Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,427 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,912 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 78,936 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 16,049 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 74,116 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.55 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,071 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 65.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 94,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $58.13, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 41,249 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.97 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,476 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)
Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 76.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,247 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 144.43%. The purchase prices were between $126.49 and $151.26, with an estimated average price of $138.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,953 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 71.74%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,329 shares as of 2022-03-31.
