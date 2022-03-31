Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SAM Advisors, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, Chevron Corp

Investment company SAM Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, Chevron Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SAM Advisors, LLC. As of 2022Q1, SAM Advisors, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAM Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sam+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAM Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 313,247 shares, 30.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 636,899 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,535 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 65,949 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
  5. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 285,918 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 103,793 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC)

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The purchase prices were between $75.91 and $78.49, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 31,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.26 and $170.9, with an estimated average price of $143.03. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,924 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2872.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2859.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 155 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,310 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

SAM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.56 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND (CHI)

SAM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND by 91.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,814 shares as of 2022-03-31.



