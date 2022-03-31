SAM Advisors, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: PULS, FXC, CVX, GOOG, GOOGL, WABC, TIP, KO, CAT, WY, FB, SRLN,

PULS, FXC, CVX, GOOG, GOOGL, WABC, TIP, KO, CAT, WY, FB, SRLN, Added Positions: VTI, VXUS, QQQ, VB, JPHY, SCHE, XHB, JMST, CHI, ETW, SPG, ADP, JNJ, STZ, MSFT, CCI, UBER, BA, VCSH, UNP,

VTI, VXUS, QQQ, VB, JPHY, SCHE, XHB, JMST, CHI, ETW, SPG, ADP, JNJ, STZ, MSFT, CCI, UBER, BA, VCSH, UNP, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, XLP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, Chevron Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SAM Advisors, LLC. As of 2022Q1, SAM Advisors, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 313,247 shares, 30.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 636,899 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,535 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 65,949 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 285,918 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 103,793 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The purchase prices were between $75.91 and $78.49, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 31,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.26 and $170.9, with an estimated average price of $143.03. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,924 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2872.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2859.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 155 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,310 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.56 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND by 91.18%. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,814 shares as of 2022-03-31.