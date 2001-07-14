Tractor Supply Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the following upcoming investor events:

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on April 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Barton, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. The Company’s first quarter 2022 earnings news release will be issued before the market opens that morning. The call will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

2022 Annual Stockholder Meeting on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be conducted via a live webcast where stockholders of record will be able to vote electronically and submit questions during the meeting. Stockholders of record should refer to the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on how to access the meeting, which is also available on the Company’s website under “SEC Filings”. The public will also be able to listen without the option to vote through a link on the Company’s website at IR.TractorSupply.com.

