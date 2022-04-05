REALOGY LEADS GROUP ANNOUNCES 2022 TOP AWARD WINNERS

PR Newswire

The Awards Recognize Top Performing Brokers from Century 21 and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate at Realogy Advantage Network LEAD 2022 Conference

MADISON, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Leads Group, a dedicated organization within Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) focused on delivering high-quality referrals to its affiliated brokers and agents, announced the two brokers earning the highest honors during the Realogy Advantage Network LEAD 2022 conference.

Every year, the Masters Cup is awarded to the top performing broker within the Realogy Advantage Network based on prior year's performance in the areas of home marketing, conversion, customer service, and overall referral management. Century 21 Redwood Realty in Southern Maryland & Washington DC Metro is this year's recipient of the esteemed Masters Cup Award.

"We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication from the Century 21 team to achieve this recognition as the top achiever in the entire network across all performance metrics," said Katrina Helmkamp, President and CEO of Realogy Leads Group. "The Realogy Advantage Network is made up of the highest performing brokerages, so earning this prestigious award is a true testament to their elite level of performance and outstanding results."

The Champions Cup highlights and honors the top performing broker within the Realogy Advantage Network based on a combination of prior year's overall conversion rate from referrals to closed real estate transactions, as well as overall total points achieved. The Champions Cup was presented to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, VA.

"In the current, competitive real estate market, the Champions Cup distinction reflects the commitment and hard work these brokerage professionals have demonstrated in successfully working with their clients through every step of the home buying and selling process, said Robert Way, Senior Vice President of Realogy Leads Group. "We congratulate the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American team on a well-deserved win and celebrate our other high-performing brokerages that make up the Realogy Advantage Network."

LEAD 2022 is a stimulating conference that brings together more than 500 leaders from different brokerages for executive presentations, panel discussions, and hands-on learning, exclusive to Realogy Advantage Network members. In addition to celebrating achievements, this exciting event provides an opportunity for the Realogy Leads Group to explore new ways to work together with game-changing technology and innovative approaches to drive business growth. The award winners were recognized at a special dinner on Monday evening at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

The Realogy Advantage Network is comprised of thousands of dedicated, high-performing agents from the most recognized brands in real estate with extensive national coverage in 99% of zip codes across the country. Agents in the Realogy Advantage Network have high customer satisfaction rates, with over nine out of 10 rated 'Exceptional' and 95% of clients recommending their agent to family and friends. In 2021, the Realogy Advantage Network together generated nearly $16 billion in closed transactions from RLG business.

About Realogy Leads Group

Realogy Leads Group is focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting referrals to Realogy affiliated brokers and agents across some of the most recognized brands in real estate. Realogy Leads Group oversees numerous national real estate programs offering consumers a distinct value proposition when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-leads-group-announces-2022-top-award-winners-301517690.html

SOURCE Realogy Leads Group