Club Wyndham Treats Moms With Vacation Discounts Fit for the Whole Family – or Not

This Mother’s Day, Club+Wyndham, the nation’s largest vacation club, invites hardworking moms to kick back and relax during a getaway with the family – or enjoy a quiet getaway on her own. Whether mom chooses to pack up the kids or decides on a solo trip for some long-overdue “me time,” Club Wyndham is offering 20% off select stays in spacious vacation club suites with all the amenities of home, plus a few gifts mom actually wants. Mothers who book this package will enjoy a multi-bedroom suite complete with a neat and clean fully-equipped kitchen, plus a stocked gift basket including wine, snacks she doesn’t have to share, and her very own “scream pillow” to take back home for a quick “let-it-all-out” moment when life gets hectic.

Bookable now through Monday, May 2, and available for travel starting Mother’s Day Weekend (May 6 – 8), the Club Wyndham Mother’s Day package is exclusively available at some of the top U.S. destinations that are both family-friendly and great for a solo trip, if that’s what mom prefers. Whether mom wants to treat herself to a shopping spree, catch a show, grab drinks with a friend, or spend the whole day in bed, she can plan the perfect getaway at one of the following Club Wyndham resorts:

Upon arrival at her selected resort, mom will be greeted with a themed gift basket just for her, which includes gourmet chocolates (no sharing means high-quality goodies!), a bottle of wine, popcorn to kick-back and catch up on her favorite shows and, of course, a “scream pillow.”

“As a mom myself, I can attest that the last few years have added even more stress complexities and responsibility to a mother’s already overflowing plate,” said Melody Bostic Brown, host of the Vacations Unpacked® travel series. “The Club Wyndham Mother’s Day package helps moms relax and recharge in the best possible way – a great vacation. Whether you want to bring the family along or enjoy that alone time we all need to be the best version of ourselves, you’ll get the chance to explore new locations while kicking back with the convenient amenities timeshare resorts offer, including fully equipped kitchens and dining rooms in case you want rediscover the joy of solo cooking a meal – and actually sit down to eat it while it’s still hot – as well as separate bedrooms, and living rooms where you can spread out to finally start that book you’ve been meaning to read.”

Interested travelers can book their Mother’s Day stay and find other great travel deals at www.ExtraHolidays.com%2FMothersDay.

Club Wyndham resorts offer a more comfortable way to travel, with most suites featuring multiple bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and relaxed living spaces. Guests who stay at Club Wyndham resorts will experience all the comforts and amenities of home while living their bucket lists – and, with 95% of the U.S. population living within 300 miles of the more than 240 Wyndham Vacation Club resorts, finding home-away-from-home accommodations in sought-after destinations is easier than ever.

*OFFER DETAILS: Book by May 2, 2022. Travel by May 8, 2022. Mention promo code MothersDay22. Two-night minimum length of stay required. This promotion is available to all Club Wyndham owners and guests of all genders, in accordance with the company’s commitment to global inclusion and diversity. All supplies are limited (first 100 bookings). Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted. Reservation cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, meals, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is non-refundable. Void where prohibited by law.

About Club Wyndham®

Club+Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham+Destinations, portfolio, the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange business. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham® owners have access to more than 240 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham® lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham® offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham® resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

For more information, visit ClubWyndham.com. Connect with us on Twitter: %40ClubWyndham; Facebook: %40ClubWyndham; and Instagram: %40ClubWyndham.

