The Bancorp Ranked #25 on Equal Opportunity Magazine's 2022 Top 50 Employers List

The+Bancorp%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is proud to announce the Company has ranked #25 on Equal Opportunity Magazine’s Readers%26rsquo%3B+Choice+Top+50+Employers+list+for+2022. This is the third consecutive year The Bancorp has been voted onto the list, previously ranking #29 in 2021 and #46 in 2020. The annual list recognizes the top companies that readers of Equal Opportunity Magazine would most prefer to work for or that readers believe provide a positive working environment for members of minority groups and diverse cultures.

“The Bancorp continuously seeks out new ways to incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion into our corporate culture and it’s encouraging to be recognized once again by Equal Opportunity Magazine’s readers as a top employer,” said Erika Caesar, Assistant General Counsel and Chief Diversity Officer. “By encouraging our employees to bring their best selves to work, we are able to better serve our customers, business partners, suppliers, and communities.”

At The Bancorp, diversity and inclusion initiatives are guided by the Internal Diversity and Inclusion Council (IDIC), comprised of key leaders from across the enterprise. The IDIC is responsible for developing and implementing strategic diversity and inclusion programs, including Employee Resource Groups, Diversity & Inclusion Week, and ongoing learning and development opportunities. Additionally, the Company promotes diversity in its surrounding communities by participating in charitable contributions, grants, lending, and volunteer opportunities.

“The success of The Bancorp is largely driven by the diverse talent and collaborative efforts of our employees,” said Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We continue to seek out opportunities to lead by example in every area of our business – from our workforce to our suppliers – and our efforts are reinforced when they are recognized by publications like Equal Opportunity Magazine.”

To learn more about diversity and inclusion at The Bancorp, click here to visit our corporate website.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech+Solutions, Institutional+Banking, Commercial+Lending, and Real+Estate+Bridge+Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https%3A%2F%2Fthebancorp.com%2F.

