The WoodWick® Candle Brand Launches New Innovative Fragrance Diffuser, Unlike Anything in the Market

The WoodWick® Radiance Diffuser Offers Elevated Look and Captivating Glow, for Ultimate Ambiance

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium candle company the WoodWick® Candle Brand announces the launch of the WoodWick® Radiance diffuser – a battery-operated diffuser designed to reflect the brand's iconic hourglass silhouette and provide consumers with an easy to change refill process that doesn't require water. When powered on and paired with a favorite WoodWick® brand candles scent, Radiance seamlessly elevates a space, emitting a captivating glow and fragrance throw that adds a unique feature to the ambiance in any room.

"The WoodWick® Radiance diffuser was created for those who are looking for a modern, sophisticated way to infuse fragrance into their homes," said Anna Whitton, VP of Brand Marketing at The WoodWick® Candle Brand. "Designed for those with a discerning style, WoodWick® Radiance adds beautiful ambiance to any room with its mesmerizing glow and mess-free fragrance."

WoodWick® Radiance's modern design is available in two finishes, Amber and Gray, both of which feature a metallic lid detail and cork base. Unlike other diffusers in the market, WoodWick® Radiance offers a cordless and waterless solution for a convenient way to enjoy all of your favorite WoodWick® brand fragrances with ease. WoodWick® Radiance's timer feature delivers ambiance precisely when you want it, automatically diffusing fragrance five hours a day for up to 30 days (in rooms up to 80ft2) per refill.

The WoodWick® Radiance diffuser and refill kits are available for purchase now at WoodWick.com and the WoodWick® Candle Brand retail locations, as well as at retail partners Kohl's and Meijer. The WoodWick® Radiance diffuser is available for $45.00 (USD). The diffuser refills are available for $10.50 (USD) in fan-favorite fragrances including: White Teak, Coastal Sunset, Fireside, Vanilla Bean, Lavender Spa, Black Cherry, Sand & Driftwood, Humidor and Sea Salt & Cotton. They can also be used interchangeably with Yankee Candle® ScentLight refills.

For more information or to purchase the new WoodWick® Radiance diffuser and other WoodWick® brand candle fragrances, please visit www.WoodWick.com. For inspiration and future product announcements, follow the WoodWick® Candle Brand on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

About The WoodWick ® Candle Brand

Refined, elegant designs. Curated, sophisticated fragrances. A distinctive, soothing crackle. The WoodWick® Candle Brand has been indulging the senses since 2006. Combining carefully selected natural materials and luxury craftmanship poured into an iconic hourglass vessel, WoodWick® brand candles feature patented Pluswick® Innovation to share the signature crackling sound from the natural-wood wick for a unique multi-sensory experience of sound, sight and fragrance.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

