FTI Consulting Selects SentinelOne to Accelerate Incident Response and Enhance Cyber Readiness Services Across Global Customer Portfolio

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a strategic alliance with FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm. FTI Consulting strengthens its cybersecurity offering with SentinelOne’s Singularity+XDR platform to proactively manage cyber risks and threats, accelerate incident response, and efficiently conduct investigations for its global customer portfolio.

“Speed is a critical element of effective cyber incident response,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity, FTI Consulting. “This is especially true for critical infrastructure, such as financial services, energy, and healthcare, where minimizing downtime and ensuring service delivery to the public is essential. SentinelOne’s autonomous XDR technology eliminates tedious manual work typically required in incident response and allows us to rapidly and effectively mitigate risk for our customers.”

FTI Consulting’s global team of cybersecurity experts have extensive backgrounds in conducting complex cyber incident investigations. With decades of experience at the highest levels of law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and global private-sector institutions, FTI Consulting is trusted from Wall Street to Main Street for industry-leading, end-to-end cybersecurity services. FTI Consulting deploys SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform and Storyline+Active+Response+%28STAR%29 technology in incident response cases to expedite response times and mitigate cyber risk. SentinelOne’s AI-powered technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities - each delivered without human effort. This significantly speeds response times for FTI Consulting’s front-line experts.

“We’re honored that FTI Consulting has selected SentinelOne as a key part of its cybersecurity services technology stack,” said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. “SentinelOne XDR is fast becoming the solution of choice for premier global consulting firms and incident response providers who understand the criticality of machine-speed detection and response in high-stakes cases. We look forward to working alongside FTI Consulting to allow the world’s leading enterprises to effectively prepare for and respond to advanced threats.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter+%28%40FTIConsulting%29, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

