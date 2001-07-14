Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Ranks Fourth in S&P Global Market Intelligence U.S. Bank Performance Ranking for 2021

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) ("Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank,” and together with Pacific Premier, the “Company”), announced today that the Company was ranked fourth among U.S. banks according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2021 performance ranking of public U.S. banks with more than $10 billion of assets. Companies were evaluated based on three major performance categories of growth, profitability, and safety and soundness using calendar-year data at year-end, December 31, 2021.

"We are pleased to be recognized with this top ranking from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reflecting the effectiveness of our diversified commercial banking model and commitment to innovation through our approach to technology-driven growth," said Steve Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Pacific Premier. "Our performance over the past year is a testament to this consistent approach, making us one of the top-performing banks in the nation. Thank you to all of our employees for their continued dedication to ensuring we deliver at the highest level for our clients, colleagues, communities, and stockholders."

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with $21 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has over $18 billion of assets under custody and approximately 45,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners’ Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

