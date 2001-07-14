New Relic Launches Service Level Management

New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced the general availability of a first-of-its-kind service level management experience to empower developers, operators and executives to operationalize SRE best practices to maintain system uptime and reliability. The new experience includes one-click Service Level Indicators (SLIs) and Service Level Objectives (SLOs) setup, powerful recommendations to customize metrics, unified health reports and alerting for SLO compliance, error budget tracking, and more. New Relic customers can use service level management without any additional costs or licenses, as it is included with the all-in-one New Relic One observability platform. This launch further improves upon the 3X%2B+more+value that New Relic customers receive compared to other observability platforms, which require 13+ different SKUs with disjointed experiences and legacy host-based pricing models.

Enterprises are aggressively adopting agile development, DevOps, CI/CD, and pipeline automation practices to increase software delivery velocity. The consequence of speeding up, however, is that each software release comes with the risk of impacting an organization’s goals of customer experience, availability, performance or other business KPIs. In order to sustainably increase release velocity and adopt SRE best practices, teams are faced with three main challenges. First, teams are hindered by a lack of knowledge of which system metrics are most impactful to business performance. Second, it takes months to get multiple teams to implement standardized SLO and SLI based monitoring. Third, teams are often required to track service levels with manual processes and ad hoc tooling, rather than a comprehensive, easy-to-use product experience. New Relic service level management addresses these challenges by giving every development team a one-click option to set up and track their SLI and SLO metrics. Each team’s setup is relevant to the services they manage, yet in a consistent report familiar to engineering leaders and executives who manage multiple teams.

“Our mission is to help every engineer do their best work based on data, not opinions. With service level management in New Relic One, we’re empowering engineers to adopt and operationalize the industry best practices in SRE and DevOps — making standardized reliability and uptime measurement a critical part of the entire software development lifecycle,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. “Feedback from developers, operations and even executives at companies who have used this capability in preview has been overwhelmingly positive. I look forward to all our customers adopting this capability and realizing more value from their investment in New Relic for all their observability needs.”

“Our technology is behind every major sporting federation and organization around the world. We are first and foremost a technology organization, adopting bleeding-edge solutions such as artificial intelligence and computer vision to deliver the best sports technology and products possible,” said Scott Dunbar, Global Head of DevOps Engineering at Sportradar. “With service level management in New Relic One, our teams, from SRE all the way up to the C-Suite, can become autonomous while tracking and reporting on a consistent set of metrics, providing the company with a holistic view of our complex portfolio of products and services.”

“At Zip Co, our payments platform relies on best-of-breed technology to create a strong digital customer experience. Our engineering teams define and measure service level indicators and objectives as part of our Site Reliability Engineering practice to provide the best experience for our customers and partners,” said Andrew Myers, Senior Engineering Manager, SRE at Zip Co. “The New Relic service level management solution makes it very easy to do this with a simple and easy to understand interface to help us track error budgets.”

New Relic's service level management experience includes:

One-click setup: Create SLIs in one click and automatically establish a baseline of desired performance and reliability for SLO compliance.

Guided configuration: Use recommendations powered by historical data to establish benchmarks and customize and configure SLIs and SLOs.

SLO/SLI automation and organization: Set service boundaries and track reliability across teams based on automatic benchmarks, tags, reports, bespoke views for both service owners and business leaders, and automation via Terraform.

Unified reporting and alerting: Monitor and alert on SLI attainment, SLO compliance metrics, and error budgets in a unified, transparent dashboard. Tie these measurements back to customer-facing SLAs to ensure compliance and reduce risk.

Free access: All service level management capabilities are available for New Relic customers with full platform access for no additional cost.

Service level management in New Relic One is now generally available across all regions as part of the New Relic One platform — the only all-in-one observability platform with a secure telemetry cloud, powerful full-stack analysis tools and predictable consumption pricing instead of disjointed SKU bundles. All existing customers can access this new capability without any additional cost as part of their New Relic One account. New customers can sign up and start using the experience for free, no credit card needed. For more information, check out our blog+post or visit www.newrelic.com.

Stefan Kolesnikowicz, Principal Site Reliability Engineer at Achievers

“At Achievers, we’re leaders in employee recognition and engagement. We see every day as an opportunity to build a great culture and change the way the world works — and it starts with us. We give employees a voice through pulse surveys, frequent check-ins and networks that allow them to learn, grow and contribute to our communities. Developers are at the heart of every part of our customer experience, and New Relic service level management empowers our developers to write code and proactively build reliability in a secure way.”

Ken Lynch, Senior Monitoring and Reliability Engineer at NRC Health

“For more than 40 years, NRC Health has enabled healthcare organizations to understand what matters most to each person they serve via a revolutionary approach to care and service delivery. Providing exceptional experiences for our customers starts with maintaining uptime and reliability across all of our distributed systems. In the future, service levels in New Relic One will provide a great starting place for teams at NRC to track the reliability of their services. From there, they can use SLIs and SLOs to track customer experiences and tie those metrics back to the customer-facing SLAs that matter most.”

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs and traces—paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the ‘what’ to uncover the ‘why’. Delivered through the industry’s only consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including AB InBev, Banco Internacional, Chegg, Gojek, REI, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the ‘why’ with New Relic at www.newrelic.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the availability of New Relic’s service level management solution, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

