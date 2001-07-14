Tyler Technologies Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has released the company’s third annual corporate+responsibility+report, a compilation of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities. This report aims to update stakeholders on Tyler’s sustainability and diversity and inclusion efforts, and how Tyler is reducing its environmental footprint and strengthening communities.

“If 2020 was about navigating uncertainty, 2021 was about seeing new possibilities. Tyler has demonstrated the ability to adapt our business strategy to be responsive and flexible to the needs of our clients, employees, and communities,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “In 2021, Tyler made significant progress toward our sustainability goals, beyond environmental impact. As we continue to navigate challenges and opportunities, we are committed to representing our values – accountability, integrity, focus, inclusion, community, and growth – in everything we do.”

This year’s report includes a “Digital Inclusion” section to highlight how Tyler is helping to remove barriers to access and close the equity gap through technology. By providing cloud-based solutions to build a modern technology stack, Tyler helps state and local agencies increase digital equity, ensuring fair access to essential government services. Dynamic case management, online dispute resolution, and bus routing solutions are just a few cloud technologies that help state and local agencies powerfully wield their data to better serve all constituents and communities, including traditionally underserved ones.

Also in 2021, Tyler formalized its Code+of+Social+Responsibility and Environmental+Policy, established Green Teams in multiple Tyler locations, and created an executive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council to spearhead new DEI initiatives. The council’s efforts included developing DEI strategic focus areas and participating in a review of the effectiveness of current Tyler talent practices in recruiting, onboarding, managing, developing, compensating, and retaining diverse team members. Additionally, Tyler executed an extensive company-wide process to better articulate the mission, vision, and values that define its culture and support its strategies and business practices.

Tyler's other notable achievements in the corporate responsibility report include:

Recognition by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America as a top sustainability performer in the industry, ranking in the 93 rd percentile

percentile Signing of renewable energy plans for four of seven Tyler-owned office facilities

Carbon footprint reduction of 22,000 metric tons and elimination of 15,000 airline flights due to Tyler’s remote implementation model

An employee retention rate of 82%

Engagement with 2,000+ community and diverse outreach organizations to increase diversity in recruiting

$367,600+ in charitable donations and 2,400+ self-reported volunteer hours by team members

Establishment of a chief privacy officer role, reporting directly to the chief legal officer

To read the full 2021 corporate responsibility report, visit this link.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

