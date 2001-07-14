Missouri American Water Announces New Hydration Station Grant Program to Expand Access to Clean Drinking Water

Today Missouri American Water announced its new Hydration Station Grant Program, which is designed to make safe and healthy hydration more accessible in public spaces while promoting environmental stewardship. Applications for this year’s grants will be accepted through May 13, 2022.

The program provides grants to select nonprofit organizations and public institutions such as schools, parks and community centers to help purchase water bottle refilling stations and drinking fountains for indoor and outdoor use.

“Some organizations and public institutions can’t afford modern drinking fountains and bottle-filling stations that allow users to access safe, clean tap water on the go,” said Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland. “We're excited to help keep life flowing in the communities we serve by donating convenient and environmentally sustainable hydration stations.”

Roughly 60 million plastic bottles are not recycled and end up in landfills every day in the United States, according+to+the+Container+Recycling+Institute. The hydration stations will help to reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles that end up in landfills and bodies of water.

"Every year our volunteers find thousands of single-use plastic bottles littering our region’s parks, rivers and streams. Water bottle refilling stations could really help reduce this environmental impact," said Bonnie Harper, Executive Director for the Open Space Council, a non-profit organization that organizes the Operation Clean Stream and Trash Bash events.

Special consideration will be given to applications from underserved communities.

"Lack of access to clean drinking water continues to be an ongoing environmental justice concern in Missouri," said Dr. Jessica Watson, Executive Director of the environmental nonprofit earthday365. "We at earthday365 are pleased to see this new grant that will hopefully expand access to water filling stations and simultaneously reduce plastic litter pollution in our watershed."

To be eligible, applicants must receive their tap water service from Missouri American Water. Religious organizations and individuals are not eligible. Grant recipients are responsible for ordering, installing, and maintaining the water bottle refilling units.

How To Apply: Visit our website at missouriamwater.com and click on the “News & Community” tab. Fill out the questionnaire by May 13, 2022 and provide the requested documentation. For questions, contact Megan Watson at [email protected].

