Caesars Slots® Launches a Charitable Collaboration with The Wildlife Conservation Society

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Slots®, Playtika's (NASDAQ:PLTK) free-to-play social casino game, will be donating a minimum of $17 000 and up to $35 000 to The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) as part of a new collaboration to support the charity in its mission to save wildlife and wild places worldwide through science, conservation action, education, and inspiring people to value nature.

This week, Caesars Slots® players will be introduced to a new in-game character, a cuddly pet panda. Players will name their pandas and enjoy their company while unlocking exciting new features within the game. Throughout the campaign, Playtika will donate on behalf of Caesars Slots® players, who will be able to collect balls through the gameplay that are used to unlock presents. With every present that a player unlocks, Caesars Slots® will add to the total donation up to $35 000.

The game design aims to highlight dangers to wildlife, and the donations made by Playtika on behalf of the global player community of Caesars Slots® will contribute to the important work that WCS is doing to conserve the world's largest wild habitats in 14 priority regions, home to more than 50% of the world's biodiversity. This includes WCS's vision to end all intact forest loss by 2030, which can provide up to 30% of the action needed by 2030 to keep the global temperature rise below 2°C.

Liran Paz, General Manager of Caesars Slots®, comments:

"Caesars Slots® is proud to support the Wildlife Conservation Society with the help of its player community. We believe entertainment and gaming companies can play an important role in raising awareness around environmental issues by combining play with purpose, and hope that our players will be excited to unlock the new features and thus contribute to the cause. Enjoying the new features of the game and unlocking the presents will impact our donations to WCS and support its efforts to reach the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals."

John Calvelli, Executive Vice President for Public Affairs, WCS, comments:

"The Wildlife Conservation Society is grateful for Playtika's support, which helps WCS in its mission to save wildlife and wild places around the globe. Today, an unprecedented 1 million animal species around the world are at risk of vanishing forever. WCS's ambitious goal is to not only prevent the extinction of our planet's most iconic and biologically important species—but also to lay the groundwork for their recovery. We are thankful for Playtika's donation in support of our work."

Caesars Slots® is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About Caesars Slots®

Caesars Slots® is one of the top free-to-play social casino games in the world, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms according to Data.ai. The Caesars trademarks are licensed to Playtika by Caesars Interactive Entertainment, LLC.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of multiple games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

