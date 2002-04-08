Big Screen Entertainment Bets Big on Blockchain

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward-thinking Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG, Financial) is making big strides in its plans for blockchain-powered scalability.



The Los Angeles-based production and distribution company has reached the testing phase for Web3 decentralized apps, token transfers, NFTs and other tech innovations.

Meanwhile the company’s streaming platform, Big Stream Entertainment (BSE), which Is central to the strategy, just added 60 new titles with more on the way.

Big Screen is positioning itself at the forefront of the digital revolution which has seen the rise of streaming and escalating adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The disruptive idea is to transform and expand the delivery of, and payment for, streaming and other content to get a jump on the competition.

“The way we consume media is changing and Big Screen is moving fast to create the most up to date systems all across our business to provide greater efficiency, transparency and profitability,” said Kimberley Kates, Chief Executive of BSEG.

Proving her point about streaming, the latest statistics show that video streaming now accounts for 82 percent of all internet traffic.

Big Stream, available as a Roku channel, online and via Google Play for Android customers, already features hundreds of titles, mainly movies and documentaries, with a string of original programming coming soon.

