Balfour Beatty Promotes Sarah Brand to Vice President of National Business Acquisition

Balfour Beatty announces the promotion of Sarah Brand to vice president of business acquisition for its national operations. In this role, Sarah is responsible for the development and support of strategic pursuits. Working in cooperation with various teams her primary focus is with Federal acquisition. Sarah also supports Public-Private Partnership (P3) programs with the company's Buildings and Investments operations, and she is active in researching U.S. Rail opportunities and partnerships within existing Balfour Beatty geographies.

Since starting her career at Balfour Beatty in 2008, Sarah has successfully led planning, design integration and delivery efforts for various civic and social projects partnering with a range of clients from private developers to federal government entities. She has also guided project teams through the successful execution of design-build or team-based delivery methods and played an integral role in the pursuit and delivery of many high-profile projects including the National Science Foundation Headquarters, the Utah Data Center (USACE), Most recently, Sarah led the design team on the $700 million design-build-finance-operate-maintain (DBFOM) Joint Government Center in Broward County, Florida

Mark Konchar, Balfour Beatty senior vice president and managing director of U.S. Rail operations commented, “Sarah is a rare talent who blends technical expertise with relationship building. She is a proven leader who performs at the front-end of highly strategic opportunities, while building positive, collaborative relationships that ultimately delivers projects through the lens of diverse perspectives. I am excited to work alongside Sarah as she propels Balfour Beatty services and delivery forward to the benefit of our clients.”

Sarah is a graduate of Duke University where she received Bachelor of Science in civil engineering with an emphasis in structures and certificate in architectural engineering. She is a Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Virginia, certified Core Clarity instructor, Designated Design-Build Professional (DBIA) and LEED® Accredited Professional.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour+Beatty+plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

