Innovative MedTech Enters Into an Agreement with mPulse Mobile to Expand Services in its Digital Wallet and App

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") ( IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that it has engaged mPulse Mobile, a leader in conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, to drive engagement with the Company’s digital app and wallet (currently under development).



mPulse Mobile’s health activation platform combines conversational AI with award-winning streaming health education to deliver tailored digital engagement that nurtures, educates, and activates healthcare consumers. According to mPulse, they have more than a decade of experience, 150+ healthcare customers and 500 million conversations annually. mPulse combines behavioral science, consumer insights, and engagement strategy to help healthcare organizations activate consumers to adopt healthy behaviors. mPulse’s solutions enable healthcare organizations to collect meaningful information from their populations, cost-effectively and at scale.

“We are excited to be working with mPulse Mobile to help execute on our growth strategy. By combining their unique conversational AI and rich streaming health education capabilities with our digital health wallet and app that we are developing, we believe we will be able to provide an outstanding health experience for consumers,” said Michael Friedman, President of the Company.

He continued, “As we continue development and expect to rollout our digital wallet and app soon, we feel that by including mPulse Mobile’s advanced technology in our platform we will boost engagement, education, and success for our users. We expect that this will be a collaborative effort, and we are excited to work with and, we believe, add value to each other’s platforms.”

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality, a digital wallet and health care app under development, and SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

