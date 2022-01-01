Accenture Invests in Good Chemistry Company to Help Drive Quantum Computing Advancements in Materials and Life Sciences

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture+Ventures, in Good+Chemistry+Company, a company that uses quantum chemistry, machine learning and quantum computing to accelerate new materials design.

The Good Chemistry Company platform, QEMIST+Cloud, combines cloud, AI, and quantum computing in an integrated platform designed for developers. The platform’s engine enables faster, more accurate, and scalable ways to perform computational chemistry simulations.

“We’re doubling down on the growth potential of quantum computing and uncovering new ways to navigate its potential while empowering our clients to confidently absorb and access this breakthrough technology,” said Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures. “Simulating chemistry in this new way leverages easily and readily accessible computers on the cloud to perform simulations that were previously intractable even on expensive, high-performance computing environments. This brings a competitive advantage to clients and can change pharmaceutical drug discovery and more.”

According to the Accenture+Technology+Vision+2022, 69% of global executives say quantum computing will have a breakthrough or transformational positive impact on their organizations in the future. Quantum is the pinnacle of next generation problem solving and Accenture and Biogen+collaborated+with+1QBit already to accelerate drug discovery, developing a proof of concept that validated a quantum-computing molecule comparison approach and building an enterprise-ready, quantum-enabled application with transparent processes that generates molecular comparison results with deeper insights about shared traits.

Arman Zaribafiyan, CEO of Good Chemistry Company said, “With our platform, we are re-imagining the way computational chemistry simulations are done. Simulating chemistry on computers will help drive faster, more accurate and more accessible materials innovation in the decades to come. With Accenture’s support and collaboration, we will be able to explore the vastness of chemical space and enable rational materials design at scale.”

Carl Dukatz, Accenture’s global quantum computing lead said, “By building on and extending our relationship with 1QBit to the newly formed Good Chemistry Company, we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to accelerating quantum computing innovation. We are witnessing the emergence of a new class of scalable cloud-based technology that is stretching the boundaries of what computers can solve. We recognize the potential of arming our clients with the next generation of chemistry, material science, and structural design.”

Good Chemistry Company is the latest organization to join Accenture Ventures’ Project+Spotlight, an engagement and investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness human creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Good Chemistry Company

Good Chemistry Company’s mission is to enable high-throughput high-accuracy computational chemistry simulations to accelerate new material designs. Their proprietary QEMIST Cloud, a cloud-based computational chemistry platform, provides the building blocks for computational chemistry developers to build chemical simulation applications and workflows, using emerging algorithms in quantum chemistry, machine learning, and quantum computing. Through simple, easy-to-use APIs, QEMIST Cloud provides access to computational chemistry tools with unprecedented scale enabled by the power of cloud. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Good Chemistry Company’s interdisciplinary team comprises computational and quantum chemists, software developers, ML engineers and quantum computing scientists. For more information about Good Chemistry Company, visit goodchemistry.com.

