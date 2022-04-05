Raymarine® Now Offers the SiriusXM Fish Mapping™ Service

PR Newswire

SiriusXM Fish Mapping Now Available on Raymarine Axiom Displays with SR200 Satellite Weather and Entertainment Receiver

NEW YORK and NASHUA, N.H., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymarine and SiriusXM announced today that the SiriusXM Fish Mapping™ service – designed to help saltwater anglers locate fish faster and save fuel – is now available on Raymarine's Axiom® line of chart plotter displays.

SiriusXM Fish Mapping provides regularly updated, science-based fishing data directly to compatible Axiom displays using the SR200 SiriusXM Satellite Weather receiver and running Raymarine's new version of the LightHouse 4 operating system.

"Our Axiom displays with our LightHouse 4 operating system help saltwater anglers make smarter decisions using best in class charts, CHIRP sonar, and radar, and the SiriusXM Fish Mapping service is an excellent new feature that our anglers will find useful," says Jamie Dery, Vice President of Raymarine Americas. "We are incredibly excited to enable the Fish Mapping service and improve our Axiom customers' offshore fishing intelligence."

"We are very pleased to make SiriusXM Fish Mapping available to saltwater anglers using Raymarine's Axiom displays," said Dave Wasby, VP of Aviation, Marine, and Music for Business for SiriusXM. "Fish Mapping offers several distinct features that help anglers see where game fish are most likely to be biting, helping them save time and fuel. This service also complements SiriusXM's best-in-class weather and audio services to make Raymarine boaters' time on the water more productive and enjoyable."

The SiriusXM Fish Mapping service is now available on select products from all major marine electronics manufacturers.

Fish Mapping provides eight distinct features to identify the most promising areas to fish in North American waters:

Fishing Recommendations identify the areas that oceanographers recommend for zeroing in on six distinct target species.

identify the areas that oceanographers recommend for zeroing in on six distinct target species. Plankton Fronts show locations of greatest plankton concentration next to relatively little plankton – particularly beneficial info when they occur near temperature fronts.

show locations of greatest plankton concentration next to relatively little plankton – particularly beneficial info when they occur near temperature fronts. Plankton Concentration contour lines show areas with dense plankton concentrations. Bait fish feed on plankton which attracts game fish.

contour lines show areas with dense plankton concentrations. Bait fish feed on plankton which attracts game fish. Sea Surface Temperature Fronts reveal significant temperature changes that create distinct boundaries between bodies of water, concentrating nutrients which attract bait fish. Strong and very strong fronts are good places to find game fish.

reveal significant temperature changes that create distinct boundaries between bodies of water, concentrating nutrients which attract bait fish. Strong and very strong fronts are good places to find game fish. Sea Surface Temperature Contour lines are simplified graphic representations of sea surface temperatures to help target areas where specific fish species can be found.

are simplified graphic representations of sea surface temperatures to help target areas where specific fish species can be found. Weed Lines show the most recent sightings of weed lines, which provide habitat for bait and game fish.

show the most recent sightings of weed lines, which provide habitat for bait and game fish. Sea Surface Height Anomalies represent areas of upwellings, eddies and convergence zones where nutrient-rich water is favorable for finding fish.

represent areas of upwellings, eddies and convergence zones where nutrient-rich water is favorable for finding fish. Sub-Surface Water Temperatures provide water temperatures up to 30 meters beneath the surface, to help identify where targeted game fish tend to hunt within their preferred temperature range.

Anglers who already have SiriusXM Weather and a SR200 can easily upgrade to the SiriusXM Fish Mapping service using their compatible Axiom display. A free one-month trial subscription of Fish Mapping is available, and the software update is available at no cost. Customers can download the software update now.

The SR200 is easy to install and use, and its reliable antenna provides the best possible reception, even on the fringes of SiriusXM's extensive coverage area (up to 150 nautical miles offshore). Consumers who do not yet have a SR200 receiver will need to purchase it and subscribe. There is currently a $100 rebate available with the purchase of a new SR200 and subscription activation to the SiriusXM Marine service.

The Fish Mapping service is $99.99 a month and includes all of SiriusXM Marine's Weather information. The service can be suspended at no charge for up to 6 months each year. The SR200 also supports SiriusXM's audio entertainment service which features a wide variety of channels that offer ad-free music, plus news, sports, comedy and more. Access to SiriusXM's audio channels can be added to a Fish Mapping subscription.

For more information on the SiriusXM Marine Fish Mapping service, including Offer Details for the trial subscription offers and rebates, visit siriusxm.com/fishmapping. Learn more about SiriusXM on Raymarine and Raymarine Axiom displays.

About Raymarine

Raymarine, a business of Teledyne FLIR, makes high-performance marine electronics for the recreational boating and light commercial marine markets. With a legacy of marine navigation technology spanning over 80 years, Raymarine products are renowned today for their ease-of-use, rugged design, and reliability. We are continually innovating to deliver best-in-class sensors and intelligent navigation systems - making boaters' time on the water safer and more fun. Our range of marine electronics is available through a global network of dealers and distributors. For more information, visit www.raymarine.com.

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/RaymarineInc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/raymarine/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Raymarine/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/raymarine

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: we have been, and may continue to be, adversely affected by supply chain issues as a result of the global semiconductor supply shortage; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has introduced significant uncertainty to our business; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; if our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, are not successful, our business will be adversely affected; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM service subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in part on the auto industry; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Raymarine:

Josh Lantz

Traditions Media

[email protected]

219-728-8996

SiriusXM:

Kevin Bruns

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raymarine-now-offers-the-siriusxm-fish-mapping-service-301517947.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.