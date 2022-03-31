Fineqia Announces Votes at Its 2022 Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire
LONDON, April 5, 2022
LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or "Meeting") held on March 31, 2022. A total of 503,075,098 common shares denoting 55.88% of the issued shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.
"The Company is pleased to announce the achievement of proxies for more than 55.88% with between 81.70% and 99.98% voting 'for' the resolutions," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar.
The number of Directors of the Company has been fixed at four (4) for the year. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:
Number of Shares
Percentage of Votes Cast
For
Against
Withheld / Abstain
For
Against
Withheld/Abstain
Number of Directors (4)
499,697,151
589,233
0
99.88%
0.12%
0%
All four (4) nominees listed in the information circular for the Meeting were elected as Directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows.
Nominee
Number of Shares
Percentage of Votes Cast
For
Against
Withheld / Abstain
For
Against
Withheld / Abstain
Bundeep Singh Rangar
499,577,151
0
709,233
99.86%
0%
0.14%
Stephen John McCann
499,896,884
0
389,500
99.92%
0%
0.08%
Martin Graham
499,820,651
0
465,733
99.91%
0%
0.09%
Brij Chadda
500,052,384
0
234,000
99.95%
0%
0.05%
Baker Tilly LLP was appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:
Number of Shares
Percentage of Votes Cast
For
Against
Withheld / Abstain
For
Against
Withheld/Abstain
Appointment of Auditor
502,997,098
0
78,000
99.98%
0%
0.02%
The resolution to ratify, confirm and approve the Company's 20% Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:
Number of Shares
Percentage of Votes Cast
For
Against
Withheld / Abstain
For
Against
Withheld/Abstain
Approval of 20% Stock Option Plan
408,744,326
91,542,058
0
81.70%
18.30%
0%
After the formal end to the AGM, The Board gave a Trading Update and answered questions.
"Our previously announced private placement is on track for a successful completion. The company is now on a firm footing to roll out its next phase of growth, augmented by the recent hiring of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Head of Global Distribution."
Fineqia International is a listed entity in the Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries and investments are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries.
For more information, visit www.fineqia.com.
Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
